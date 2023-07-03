Why CleanSpark Stock Rocketed 14% on Monday

What happened

Monday was a good day to be an investor in cryptocurrency stocks. CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK), a Bitcoin miner, benefited not only from some encouraging news from a peer in its industry, but also from a business update it published. These twin factors sent CleanSpark's share price racing to close the day nearly 14% higher.

So what

Optimism is in the air with cryptocurrency stocks, on news that Coinbase Global is partnering with securities exchange operator Cboe Global Markets on a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would be managed by Fidelity.

This is the latest effort to get a Bitcoin ETF up and running; such attempts have pushed up the price of Bitcoin, and made associated assets more attractive. A miner like CleanSpark certainly falls into the "associated Bitcoin assets" category.

Meanwhile, CleanSpark added fuel to this fire on Monday morning by publishing its latest monthly business update. The company said that it mined 491 bitcoins in June, and sold 413 for proceeds of roughly $11.2 million to fund its operations. On average, those sales brought in almost $27,200 per bitcoin, down only slightly from the May figure of $27,400. As for mining, in May the company's tally was 609 bitcoins.

Now what

CleanSpark sounded a very bullish note in its update, and investors were happy to catch that buzz. The company quoted CEO Zach Bradford as saying that in June, "We made substantial progress growing our Bitcoin holdings this quarter, while continuing to advance our growth plans." He added that two new mining facilities will come onstream this month.

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Cboe Global Markets, and Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.