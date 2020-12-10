Why CleanSpark Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) have popped today, up by 13% as of 12:15 p.m. EST, after the company announced that it is acquiring ATL Data Centers, a bitcoin miner. The news comes as bitcoin prices have rallied to all-time highs this year, topping previous records set in 2017.

So what

CleanSpark is acquiring ATL for $19.4 million in an all-stock deal. CleanSpark specializes in microgrid software and says that it can deploy those services at ATL to create energy savings and expand total power capacity while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Mining bitcoin is notoriously a very energy-intensive process, and CleanSpark believes that its software can mitigate that issue by designing and installing multiple microgrids at ATL's facility.

Image source: Getty Images.

The acquisition is just the first part of a larger growth plan after closing a $40 million public offering a couple months ago, according to CleanSpark.

Now what

CleanSpark plans to expand the power capacity at the location from 20 MW to 50 MW, which is expected to be completed in April. The company will then add renewable energy generating assets and energy storage, while quadrupling the number of mining units at the facility. The company hopes to use the facility to demonstrate the savings that its software can generate in power-intensive applications, which will encourage additional sales to other customers.

Many cryptocurrency stocks have soared in 2020 due to the rising price of the digital assets, and CleanSpark is jumping on the bandwagon. The company says the deal will make it one of the largest publicly traded bitcoin producers in the U.S.

10 stocks we like better than CleanSpark, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CleanSpark, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks or cryptocurrencies mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks or cryptocurrencies mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.