Why CleanSpark (CLSK) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, CleanSpark (CLSK) closed at $17.24, marking a +2.71% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.91%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 8.96% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of CleanSpark will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.29, down 137.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $158.26 million, indicating a 20.33% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$3.2 per share and a revenue of $642.95 million, signifying shifts of -550.7% and -16.1%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CleanSpark. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, CleanSpark possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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