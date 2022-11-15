Why Clean Harbors (CLH) is an Attractive Bet for Investors

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH has performed well in the year-to-date period and shown the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick.

An Outperformer: Shares of CLH have rallied 11.5% in the year-to-date period against the 12.7% fall of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Rank & VGM Score: Clean Harbors currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, CLH seems to be an appropriate investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Clean Harbors has an impressive earnings surprise history. CLH’s bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 38.2%.

Strong Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $7.26, indicating growth of 99.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Key Driving Factors: Clean Harbors continues making capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. The current regulatory requirements are cost-intensive and complicated for in-house disposal facilities, compelling most companies to outsource their hazardous waste disposal needs. This is where CLH steps in with its suitable disposal firms in Canada and the United States.

We are impressed with Clean Harbors’ consistent record of returning value to its shareholders through share repurchases. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, CLH had repurchased shares worth $54.4 million, $74.8 million and $21.4 million, respectively. Such moves indicate its commitment to creating shareholder value and underline its confidence in its business. These initiatives not only instill investors’ trust in the stock but also positively impact the earnings per share.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH, Paychex, Inc. PAYX and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.

Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

Paychex carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. PAYX has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.

Paychex delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare is presently Zacks #2 Ranked. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.

CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.



