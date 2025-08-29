Why Is Clean Harbors (CLH) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Clean Harbors (CLH). Shares have added about 3.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Clean Harbors due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Clean Harbors' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Clean Harbors reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

CLH’s earnings of $2.36 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3% but decreased 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.5 billion missed the consensus estimate by 2% and decreased marginally on a year-over-year basis.

CLH's Segmental Revenues

Environmental Services (ES) revenues of $1.3 billion increased 2.5% from the year-ago quarter, meeting our estimate figure. Continued strength from the HEPACO buyout and growth in pricing, and higher incineration utilization drove this segment’s revenues.

Revenues from Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (SKSS) totaled $219.7 million, a 13.9% year-over-year decline and below our forecast of $259.5 million. Lower base oil prices, led by weak demand, caused this decline.

Clean Harbor's Profitability Performance

Adjusted EBITDA of $336.2 million grew 2.6% from the year-ago quarter and beat our estimation of $331.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.7%, up 60 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Segment-wise, adjusted EBITDA for ES amounted to $376.2 million, increasing 4.5% year over year. The figure missed our estimate of $379.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA for SKSS was $38.3 million, down 25.6% from the year-ago quarter and missing our estimate of $42.2 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of CLH

Clean Harbors exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $600.2 million compared with $489.4 million at the end of the preceding quarter. Inventories and supplies were $383.4 million compared with $376 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Long-term debt (less current portion) was $2.8 billion, flat with the previous quarter. CLH generated $208 million in net cash from operating activities. The capital expenditure amounted to $90 million. The adjusted free cash flow utilized was $133.2 million.

CLH's 2025 Guidance

For 2025, CLH’s guidance for adjusted EBITDA is updated to $1.16-$1.20 billion from the preceding quarter’s view of $1.15-$1.21 billion. The adjusted free cash flow is expected to be $430-$490 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Clean Harbors has a nice Growth Score of B, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Clean Harbors has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Clean Harbors is part of the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry. Over the past month, Republic Services (RSG), a stock from the same industry, has gained 1.1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

Republic Services reported revenues of $4.24 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +4.6%. EPS of $1.77 for the same period compares with $1.61 a year ago.

Republic Services is expected to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -2.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -2.6%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for Republic Services. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

