Why Clean Energy Stocks Popped on Monday

What happened

Shares of clean energy companies Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped as much as 8.7% and 15.8%, respectively, as investors bid up renewable energy stocks on Monday. Shares closed the day up 5.7% and 11.7%, respectively.

So what

Neither company was connected to any specific news that came out on Monday, but there was a lot of movement in the energy sector overall. West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded 2.9% higher and Henry Hub natural gas prices rose a whopping 15.6% on the day. Investors were betting that fuel demand will keep rising despite a growing outbreak of COVID-19, and that has pushed energy prices higher overall.

Image source: Getty Images.

Oil is often seen as a proxy for energy stocks, but it's really natural gas that investors should be looking at here. It's the leading fuel source for electricity generating, and that's where Bloom Energy and FuelCell Energy are competing.

Now what

This was unquestionably a speculative day for investors, but it will be worth watching what fossil fuel prices do from here. Natural gas has been beaten up in 2020, which has made it more difficult for cleaner fuel companies to compete. But if prices continue to rise that trend may be broken. I wouldn't buy these stocks based on Monday's move alone, but this is the kind of volatility investors in speculative energy stocks should expect, and right now, that's playing in investors' favor.

10 stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and FuelCell Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.