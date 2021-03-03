Why Clean Energy Fuels Stock Rocketed Higher in February

What happened

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) surged 27.5% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Following a 50%-plus increase earlier in the month, the stock corrected. Still, it was a remarkable move overall on the month.

Clean Energy offers compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) via a nationwide network of refueling stations. As such, its share price is likely to follow sentiment about the possibility of wide-scale adoption of natural gas as a more environmentally friendly fuel.

A compressed natural gas refueling pump. Image source: Getty Images.

That case received a boost on Feb 8 after a Reuters report that Amazon had ordered hundreds of trucks that run on CNG. The report said that the orders were for Cummins Westport, a joint venture between engine maker Cummins (NYSE: CMI) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT).

As such, it was no surprise to see Westport and Clean Energy stocks move in tandem during the month.

Data by YCharts.

So what

Sentiment is a powerful thing, and it's even stronger when supported by evidence. In this context, it's not hard to see why investors got excited by the Amazon news. It certainly doesn't hurt that a company of Amazon's size is investing in technology favorable to Clean Energy Fuels.

Now what

Clean Energy Fuels will release its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings on March 9. That will give analysts and investors a chance to weigh management's thoughts on growth in the industry and what deals like the Amazon one could mean over the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Clean Energy Fuels and Cummins and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.