Why Clean Energy Fuels Stock Rocketed Higher in February

What happened

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) surged 27.5% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Following a 50%-plus increase earlier in the month, the stock corrected. Still, it was a remarkable move overall on the month.

Clean Energy offers compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) via a nationwide network of refueling stations. As such, its share price is likely to follow sentiment about the possibility of wide-scale adoption of natural gas as a more environmentally friendly fuel.

That case received a boost on Feb 8 after a Reuters report that Amazon had ordered hundreds of trucks that run on CNG. The report said that the orders were for Cummins Westport, a joint venture between engine maker Cummins (NYSE: CMI) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT).

As such, it was no surprise to see Westport and Clean Energy stocks move in tandem during the month.

So what

Sentiment is a powerful thing, and it's even stronger when supported by evidence. In this context, it's not hard to see why investors got excited by the Amazon news. It certainly doesn't hurt that a company of Amazon's size is investing in technology favorable to Clean Energy Fuels.

Now what

Clean Energy Fuels will release its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings on March 9. That will give analysts and investors a chance to weigh management's thoughts on growth in the industry and what deals like the Amazon one could mean over the long term.

