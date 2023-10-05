Why Civitas Resources (CIVI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Civitas Resources (CIVI) closed at $69.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.12%.

The the stock of oil and gas company has fallen by 15.18% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Civitas Resources in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Civitas Resources is projected to report earnings of $2.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.39%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $972.02 million, reflecting a 3.56% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.51 per share and a revenue of $3.5 billion, demonstrating changes of -27.85% and -7.73%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Civitas Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Civitas Resources holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Civitas Resources is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.46. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.75 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, positioning it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.