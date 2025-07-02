Why Civista Bancshares (CIVB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Civista Bancshares in Focus

Based in Sandusky, Civista Bancshares (CIVB) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 12.26%. The bank holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.17 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.88%. This compares to the Banks - Midwest industry's yield of 3.12% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.54%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.68 is up 6.3% from last year. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 9.33%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Civista Bancshares's payout ratio is 30%, which means it paid out 30% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for CIVB for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.84 per share, with earnings expected to increase 41.29% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, CIVB is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

