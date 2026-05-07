Why Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Based in Eau Claire, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 18.07%. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.10 per share, with a dividend yield of 2%. This compares to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry's yield of 2.48% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.41%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.42 is up 16.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 11.77%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp's current payout ratio is 27%, meaning it paid out 27% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for CZWI for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $1.81 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 23.97%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CZWI is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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