Why Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) is headquartered in Eau Claire, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 3.65% since the start of the year. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.10 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.27%. This compares to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry's yield of 2.63% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.38%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.42 is up 16.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 11.77%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp's current payout ratio is 25%, meaning it paid out 25% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CZWI expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $1.75 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 19.86%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CZWI is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

