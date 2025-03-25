Why Citigroup (C) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Citigroup (C) ended the recent trading session at $74.47, demonstrating a +0.58% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

The U.S. bank's shares have seen a decrease of 5.73% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 15, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.88, signifying a 18.99% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.15 billion, up 0.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $83.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.71% and +3.43%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Citigroup. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% lower. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.9. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.29 for its industry.

Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 0.59 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 36, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

