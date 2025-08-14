Why Is Citigroup (C) Up 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Citigroup (C). Shares have added about 5.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Citigroup Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Y/Y NII Rise

Citigroup reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted net income per share of $1.96, up 28.9% from the year-ago period. The metric also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.7%.

The company's results benefited from an increase in net interest income. Citigroup also registered a year-over-year increase of 15% in investment banking (IB) revenues, reflecting growth in Advisory and Equity Capital Markets. However, increases in expenses and provision for credit losses were undermining factors. Also, a decline in non-interest revenues was concerning.

Net income (GAAP basis) in the quarter was $4.1 billion, up 25% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenues & Expenses Increase

Revenues, net of interest expenses, moved up 8% year over year to $21.7 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%.

NII rose 12% year over year to $15.2 billion, whereas non-interest revenues fell 1% to $6.5 billion.

Citigroup’s operating expenses rose 2% year over year to $13.6 billion. This increase in expenses was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expenses, largely offset by lower tax-related and deposit insurance costs, as well as the absence of the civil money penalties in the prior-year period.

Segmental Performance

In the Services segment, total revenues, net of interest expenses, were $5.1 billion in the reported quarter, up 8% year over year. The increase primarily reflects growth in Treasury and Trade Solutions, which continued to gain market share, and Securities Services.

The Markets segment’s revenues increased 16% year over year to $5.9 billion, driven by growth in Fixed Income and Equity markets revenues.

Banking revenues of $1.9 billion moved up 18% year over year, primarily driven by growth in IB and Corporate Lending.

U.S. Personal Banking’s revenues were $5.1 billion, up 6% from the prior-year quarter, driven by growth in Branded Cards and Retail Banking, largely offset by a decline in Retail Services.

In the Wealth segment, revenues were $2.2 billion in the reported quarter, rising 20% year over year. The increase was driven by growth across Citigold, the Private Bank and Wealth at Work businesses.

Revenues in the All Other segment declined 14% year over year to $1.7 billion.

Balance Sheet Position Solid

At the end of the second quarter of 2025, the company’s deposits rose 3% from the prior quarter to $1.36 trillion. Its loans also increased 3% on a sequential basis to $725.3 billion.

Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

Total non-accrual loans jumped 49% year over year to $3.4 billion. C’s provisions for credit losses and benefits, and claims for the second quarter were $2.9 billion, up 16% from the year-earlier quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $19.1 billion, down 5% from the prior-year quarter.

Capital Position Weak

At the end of the second quarter of 2025, the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.5%, marginally down from 13.59% in the second quarter of 2024. The company’s supplementary leverage ratio in the reported quarter was 5.5%, down from the prior-year quarter’s 5.89%.

Capital Deployment

In the reported quarter, C returned $3 billion to shareholders through common share dividends and share repurchases.

Outlook

2025

Citigroup expects revenues of $84 billion compared with the prior mentioned $83.1-$84.1 billion.

NII (excluding Markets) is projected to rise 4% on a year-over-year basis compared with the prior stated 2-3% rise.

Management anticipates expenses to be $53.4 billion.

Branded Cards net credit loss (NCL) is expected to be 3.50-4%.

Retail Services NCL is expected to be 5.75-6.25%.

2026

Management expects revenue to grow $87-$92 billion, witnessing a CAGR of 4-5% by 2026.



The company anticipates expenses to be below $53 billion, excluding FDIC fees, indicating a decline from the $56.4 billion reported in 2023.



Management expects the return on tangible common equity to be 10-11%.



The efficiency ratio is expected to be more than 60%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a flat trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Citigroup has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Citigroup has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

