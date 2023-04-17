Why Citi (C) Is the Best of the Big Bank Stocks Right Now

Bank stocks are soaring after big earnings beats and upbeat reports from three of them on Friday. The numbers certainly were impressive and, as I wrote that morning, were an indication that the big money center banks were a good place for investors to be. I believe that to be true in general, but past experience makes me a bit wary of “opportunity” in big banks. However, there is one among them that stands out as a buy, and it is the one that has been the most disappointing for investors for some time: Citi (C).

Back in 2010, as the world was recovering from the financial crisis and resulting recession, I started working for a large brokerage house as a financial advisor. By then it was clear that the big, systemically important banks were going to survive, even if most people thought a lot of them didn’t deserve to. Those that needed it, and some that didn’t, had been bailed out with public money and interbank liquidity was returning to a more normal state. Citi was a popular pick back then, as the stock had fallen from a (split adjusted) $273 to below $10. That is the kind of drop that prices in the possibility of bankruptcy, so if that wasn’t going to happen, Citi would have been be a steal, right?

Well, it certainly was initially as by the time I started as an advisor, it had bounced back to around $50. But since then it has underperformed both the broader market and the financial sector by a big margin. So much so, in fact, that even after Friday’s bounce, C is still below that $50 level. For many investors, that is around thirteen years with effectively zero return.

The reason for that seems to be that Citi back then were just about the poster child for what was wrong with banking. They were an old, established consumer banking company that got caught up in the expansion and trading frenzy that started with deregulation in the eighties and gripped big American banks. When I worked in a dealing room, they had a reputation as one of the most aggressive risk-takers in the market, which served them well ... until some of the risks were realized.

Once that bubble burst, the changes that were required at Citi if they were to dial down their risk and meet new capital requirements meant massive restructuring: the kind of thing that can hold any stock back and that many companies are reluctant to fully embrace. It has taken a while, but it now seems that under CEO Jane Fraser, who was appointed in 2021, the bank is finally doing what needed to be done. It has been divesting itself of some divisions and concentrating on its core business, and the results of that showed in Q1 earnings.

They beat on both the top and bottom lines handily and, despite forecasting a mild U.S. recession, were quite optimistic about their fortunes going forward. They left guidance for the full year unchanged, which could be considered disappointing after such a strong Q1, but is actually encouraging given their concerns about the economy.

For me, though, given my past experience with Citi as both a stock and a trading partner, the unchanged guidance sent another, far more powerful message. The Citi of old would not have missed the opportunity of a big beat to puff out their chests and give a bullish outlook. That was just the corporate culture and persona at that time. Now, however, Fraser is taking a more measured, some might say cautious, approach. That is good for potential buyers of the stock in that it means that Citi will be able to weather any downturn that may come, but it also deters speculation, and thus makes the stock look undervalued as a long-term investment, even after Friday’s jump.

C is trading at around half its book value, with a trailing P/E of under 7, as compared to rivals Bank of America and Wells Fargo, both at near full book value with P/Es of 9 and 11, respectively. That is understandable given Citi’s reputation and past performance but, so far, the evidence suggests that the bank under Fraser is a different animal, and those numbers just represent value for investors.

