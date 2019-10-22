Why Cision Stock Jumped Tuesday

What happened

Shares of public relations software company Cision (NYSE: CISN) climbed as much as 19.6% on Tuesday. As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the stock was up 18.9%.

The stock's jump follows news that the company entered an agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of investment firm Platinum Equity.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Cision, the owner of public relations platform Newswire, entered a definitive agreement with Platinum Equity to be acquired for $2.74 billion in cash. This translates to $10 per share -- a 34% premium over the stock's 60-day volume-weighted average price ending Oct. 21. The agreement has been unanimously approved by Cision's board.

"This transaction will provide shareholders with immediate and substantial cash value, while also providing us with a partner that shares in our commitment to customers and employees and can add strategic and operational value," explained Cision CEO Kevin Akeroyd in a press release about the deal.

Now what

The deal is expected to close sometime during the first quarter of 2020 and is "subject to approval by Cision Ltd.'s shareholders, along with the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and antitrust regulatory approvals, as necessary," Cision said.

10 stocks we like better than Cision Ltd

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cision Ltd wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.