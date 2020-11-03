Why Cirrus Logic Stock Jumped on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) rose as much as 12.5% on Tuesday morning, following a strong second-quarter earnings report. By 12:10 p.m. EST, the stock had cooled down to a 7.3% gain.

So what

The audio chip expert's second-quarter sales fell 11% year over year to $347 million. Adjusted earnings took a 19% haircut, stopping at $1.26 per diluted share. Wall Street had expected much deeper dips, though. Your average analyst would have settled for earnings near $0.90 per share on revenue in the neighborhood of $311 million.

Furthermore, Cirrus' management set its third-quarter revenue guidance at roughly $460 million. Here, the analyst consensus pointed to approximately $354 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Cirrus enjoyed strong component sales into the smartphone and tablet markets, indicating healthy demand for largest customer Apple's recently launched iPhone 12 and MacBook products. CEO Jason Rhode also took some time on the earnings call to highlight strong interest in Cirrus' new wireless headphone solutions, which leads back to Apple again through the AirPods Pro product line.

Rhode also announced that he is stepping down from the CEO position at the end of the year, to be replaced by Cirrus president John Forsyth. Rhode will continue to work closely with Cirrus in order to smooth out the transition. Shareholders did not seem to mind the executive transition, judging by the sharp jump in Cirrus Logic's share prices today. The stock still looks affordable at 18 times trailing earnings, trading 8% lower from a 52-week perspective.

10 stocks we like better than Cirrus Logic

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cirrus Logic wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Cirrus Logic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.