Why Is Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Cirrus Logic (CRUS). Shares have added about 2.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cirrus Logic due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Cirrus Logic Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat

Cirrus Logic reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. Also, the bottom line expanded 25% from the prior-year quarter's earnings of $1.8.



Quarterly revenues of $541.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and soared 12.6% year over year. The top line was close to the high end of its projected guidance range. The company attributes this strong revenue growth to heightened demand for products in the smartphone sector and significant expansion in the laptop market.



The company’s largest customer accounted for 90% of total revenues in the fiscal second quarter.

Segment Details

This Texas-based company rearranged its reportable segments and created separate categories — High-Performance Mixed-Signal and Audio — in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Cirrus Logic is expanding into other applications such as laptops, gaming, tablets and AR/VR.



Cirrus Logic’s High-Performance Mixed-Signal segment includes a few of its non-audio products. It contributed 42% to total revenues in the fiscal second quarter. Revenues from the same division rose 13.6% year over year to $225.3 million.



The Audio segment’s sales grew 11.9% to $316.6 million and contributed 58% to total revenues.

Margins

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 90 basis points year over year to 52.2%. The uptick is driven by a favorable product mix strategy amid higher supply chain expenses.



Cirrus Logic’s non-GAAP operating expenses rose 10.8% year over year to $126.8 million due to increasing variable compensation, employee-related costs and rising product development costs.



Non-GAAP operating income of $156.2 million grew 17.9% year over year. Non-GAAP operating profit margin increased to 28.8% from 27.5%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company exited the fiscal second quarter with cash and marketable securities of $478.3 million compared with $312.4 million as of Sept. 23, 2023.



As of Sept. 28, 2024, accounts receivables were $324.1 million compared with $190.1 million as of June 29, 2024.



In the fiscal second quarter, Cirrus Logic generated $8.2 million of net cash from operations. In the prior-year quarter, it utilized $22.7 million of net cash from operations. Free cash flow was $5.5 million in the quarter under review.



The company repurchased 356,432 shares worth $50 million in the reported quarter. As of Sept. 28, 2024, it had $224.1 million worth of shares under its existing share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal Q3 Outlook

Management projects revenues between $480 million and $540 million.



Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A are anticipated to be between $148 million and $154 million, respectively.



The GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 51-53%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated to be in the band of $124-$130 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -14.07% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Cirrus Logic has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Cirrus Logic has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Cirrus Logic is part of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Over the past month, Amkor Technology (AMKR), a stock from the same industry, has gained 2.5%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2024 more than a month ago.

Amkor Technology reported revenues of $1.86 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.2%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares with $0.54 a year ago.

Amkor Technology is expected to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -14.6%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) for Amkor Technology. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

