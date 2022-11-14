Why Circor International Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Industrial pump and flow control product manufacturer Circor International (NYSE: CIR) easily topped quarterly expectations thanks to strong demand and the company's efforts to keep costs under control. Investors liked what they saw, sending Circor shares up as much as 22% on Monday morning.

So what

Earlier in the day, Circor reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share, easily topping the $0.34-per-share analyst consensus estimate on revenue that at $195.36 million came in slightly ahead of expectations. Revenue was up 3% year over year, fueled by 18% growth in the company's aerospace and defense (A&D) segment.

Operating income was up 70% year over year. Circor reported an adjusted operating margin of 14%, up 550 basis points year over the year despite inflationary pressure, supply chain challenges, and energy costs.

"Both Industrial and A&D benefited from disciplined execution of our strategic priorities to drive revenues and operating income growth," CEO Tony Najjar said in a statement. "Our results underscore our emphasis on value pricing, our strong aftermarket position, and operational simplification/cost out actions."

Now what

Circor recorded $228 million worth of orders in the quarter, up 18% year over year. Seeing orders outpacing sales bodes well for growth in the quarters to come and helped fuel 14% growth in the backlog to $497 million in future business.

Circor isn't the flashiest business, but the company makes key components for a range of key aerospace, defense, healthcare, and industrial applications. With demand strong and the company doing a good job keeping costs under control, there is a lot for investors to be optimistic about from here.

10 stocks we like better than CIRCOR International

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CIRCOR International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.