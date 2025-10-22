Why Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) ended the recent trading session at $16.11, demonstrating a -10.87% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 27.74% outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 7.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cipher Mining Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 3, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 69.23% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $75.48 million, showing a 213.2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $264.16 million, indicating changes of -157.14% and +74.63%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cipher Mining Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 14.74% decrease. As of now, Cipher Mining Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.