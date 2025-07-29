Why Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) closed at $5.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -7.79% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.46%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.38%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 28.87% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cipher Mining Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2025. On that day, Cipher Mining Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 140%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $48.37 million, showing a 31.4% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $260.21 million, which would represent changes of -150% and +72.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cipher Mining Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Cipher Mining Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

