Why Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) closed at $20.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.8% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.54% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cipher Digital Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.24, showcasing a 100% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.79 million, down 31.62% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.8 per share and a revenue of $232.16 million, indicating changes of +62.79% and +3.67%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cipher Digital Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cipher Digital Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, positioning it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.