Why CION's Rising Non-Accruals and NAV Declines Matter Now?

CION Investment Corp. CION is facing a tougher mix of fundamentals and sentiment. Credit performance is becoming a more central swing factor, and book value has already taken a meaningful hit. At the same time, recent earnings results point to softer income generation.

For a business development company, rising non-accruals and declining net asset value can quickly reshape the risk-reward setup.

CION Investment’s Portfolio Mix and Sector Bets

CION is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company that has elected to be regulated as a Business Development Company and to qualify as a Regulated Investment Company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Its investment objective is current income with modest capital appreciation, primarily through senior secured lending to U.S. middle-market companies.

The portfolio targets first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, with opportunistic allocations to structured products, unsecured debt and equity. In 2025, the mix was heavily first-lien at 80.8% of investments at fair value, alongside 18.5% equity, 0.3% structured products and 0.4% unsecured debt. The company focuses on U.S. middle-market borrowers, generally with EBITDA of $75 million or less, and typical investment sizes of $5 million to $50 million.

Sector positioning adds another layer to underwriting outcomes. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Services represented 14.7% of the investment portfolio and Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals accounted for 11.3%, making them among the largest exposures. Other notable areas included Retail (11%), Energy (8.6%) and Media (7.2%).

CION’s Q4 2025 Highlights

CION’s fourth-quarter 2025 results underscored near-term income pressure. Net investment income was 35 cents per share, unchanged from the prior year period. Total investment income in the quarter was $53.8 million, down 7.1% year over year.

The pattern over the past year has been uneven, with earnings topping estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missing on three occasions. Net investment income for the quarter was $18.3 million, down 2.1% from the prior-year period. For 2025, net investment income was $1.78 per share, below the $1.81 consensus estimate, and net investment income dollars fell 2.9% year over year to $93 million.

Net Asset Value (NAV) per share was $13.76 in the fourth quarter of 2025, down 10.8% from $15.43 in the year-ago period, primarily reflecting mark-to-market price adjustments to certain investments in the equity portfolio.

When net investment income falls short while topline investment income is declining, investors tend to reassess near-term earnings power. That matters for CION because net investment income is the core engine for distributions and for the ability to absorb credit-related volatility.

CION Investment’s Rising Non-Accrual Risk

Credit trends have become more concerning. Non-accruals declined in the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2025, but rose sharply beginning in the second quarter of 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2025, non-accruals increased to 1.78% of fair value and 4.32% of the total investment portfolio, up from 1.75% and 4.08%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025.

Rising non-accruals can pressure on several fronts. They may weigh on cash flows and valuations, and if borrower fundamentals stay pressured, realized and unrealized losses can offset operating income and slow net asset value recovery. Management also cited tariff-related pressures at certain portfolio companies, which can further influence cash flows and marks despite mitigation efforts.

CION Investment’s Catalysts and Watch List

Investors will be watching whether origination momentum offsets credit headwinds. CION’s origination outlook is supported by an improving merger-and-acquisition environment and better macroeconomic clarity, with transaction activity beginning to accelerate. New investment commitments were $255 million in 2025 and are expected to rise as deal activity improves, supporting total investment income over time.

Private credit conditions remain a key variable. Competition has been intense, with tighter spreads, elevated leverage and looser lender protections, which can moderate near-term portfolio expansion and incremental returns on equity. Monitoring spreads, leverage and documentation standards will be critical for assessing new-loan risk and future credit costs.

CION’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

CION’s shares is down 38.4% over the past year, lagging the industry and its peers Ares Capital ARCC and Main Street Capital MAIN. Ares Capital fell 15.3% while Main Street Capital declined 4.3% over the past year.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate trends reinforce the market’s hesitation. Earnings estimates for 2026 has been revised downward over the past 30 days, limiting a near-term catalyst. When the narrative shifts toward rising credit risk without improving estimates, it often caps upside until clearer stabilization emerges.

Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, CION currently carries Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.