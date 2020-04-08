Why Cintas Stock Fell 35% in March

What happened

Shares of uniform provider Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) lost a painful 35% of their value in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was much worse than the 13% decline in the S&P 500 Index. The general reason for the selloff was the COVID-19 pandemic, but what's really got investors worried are longer-term issues.

So what

Cintas' business model is pretty simple from a big-picture perspective -- it provides uniforms and other facility-upkeep services to businesses. As COVID-19 began to spread rapidly across the country, state and local governments have either mandated or firmly requested that most people stay home as much as possible, and that all non-essential businesses close. That's a big headwind for a company that makes all its revenues by supporting other businesses' operations. In the near term, Cintas will see a drop in demand because of the widespread social distancing efforts being taken.

Image source: Getty Images

However, even during normal times, Cintas' business is highly cyclical. It ebbs and flows along with the broader economy, and there's really nothing that can be done about that. That's the longer-term concern driving investors to sell the stock today. The efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 have basically caused economies around the world to stop in their tracks. It appears almost certain that, in the months and quarters ahead, the economic data will show that a global recession has already begun.

In fact, any near-term hit Cintas feels from the immediate impacts of COVID-19 might be relatively modest compared to the business decline associated with that apparently unavoidable recession. Thus, the drop in Cintas' share price is hardly unreasonable.

Now what

Cintas is a financially strong company that has managed its way through downturns before. That said, the stock's dividend yield is higher than it has been in a long time -- though still below the levels it reached during the depths of the Great Recession. That suggests that there could still be more pain ahead for shareholders as the immediate concerns surrounding COVID-19 recede and the longer-term ripples from the containment effort start to show up in the global economy. Investors might want to keep this stock on their watch lists for now.

10 stocks we like better than Cintas

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cintas wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cintas. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.