Why Cingulate Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Cingulate Inc. (CING) announced it was issued a European patent for lead asset CTx-1301 for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. The patent will include up to 30 European territories, including the United Kingdom.

"We look forward to obtaining additional patents in the near-term as we continue to showcase the clinical success of CTx-1301 and move closer to filing a new drug application with the FDA," said Cingulate Chairman and CEO Shane Schaffer.

Shares of Cingulate are up 119% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.