Why Cinemark Tumbled 11% Today

What happened

Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) tumbled almost 11% today on no company-specific news, but fellow theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) was down 10% as well.

So what

Movie theater chains had gotten a boost the other day thanks to prospects improving for reopening the economy, though at least one analyst worried that Cinemark would be hurt by its exposure to the Brazilian market.

Image source: Getty Images.

Imperial Capital analyst David Miller lowered his price target on the theater chain to $24 per share (down from $26), believing the worsening situation in the country would lead Cinemark to post worse than the already dour earnings expected.

Now what

Theater chains are going to be volatile. The owner of the Regal Cinema chain Cineworld Group (OTC: CNNW.F) soared 33% today after it announced its intention to reopen all of its theaters in July, while also securing another $110 million from its lenders and winning a waiver on loan covenants.

Cinemark and AMC are both also tentatively scheduled to reopen their theaters in July, but AMC has said unless it has movies to actually show, it won't do so.

Hollywood has been shut down during the pandemic just like everywhere else, and a lot of studios brought movies that were supposed to release in theaters to their streaming platforms where consumers could rent them. That limits the ability to re-up them to the big screen again, and moviegoers may choose to spend their money elsewhere.

10 stocks we like better than Cinemark Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cinemark Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.