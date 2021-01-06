Why Cinemark Holdings Looks Overvalued At $17

Cinemark Holdings stock (NYSE: CNK) currently trades at $17 and is still down almost 50% from the beginning of 2020. Cinemark Holdings is an American movie theater chain. CNK stock traded at $32 in February 2020 just before the outbreak of the pandemic and is still almost 46% below that level as well. The stock has gained more than 40% since its March lows of 2020 compared to the S&P 500 which saw a 68% rise during this period. The stock has underperformed the market, as in spite of the gradual lifting of the lockdowns, there is still uncertainty around the complete reopening of movie theaters. Additionally, the recent spike in Covid-positive cases and the company’s high debt burden are risks associated with the stock which will likely lead to it seeing a marginal decline from its current level instead of any further recovery in the near term. We believe that the stock has already increased significantly despite uncertainty surrounding the industry it is a part of. Our conclusion is based on our detailed comparison of Cinemark Holdings stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recession in our dashboard analysis.

2020 Coronavirus Crisis

Timeline of 2020 Crisis So Far:

12/12/2019: Coronavirus cases first reported in China

1/31/2020: WHO declares a global health emergency.

2/19/2020: Signs of effective containment in China and hopes of monetary easing by major central banks helps S&P 500 reach a record high

3/23/2020: S&P 500 drops 34% from the peak level seen on Feb 19, 2020, as COVID-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war

from the peak level seen on Feb 19, 2020, as COVID-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war Since 3/24/2020: S&P 500 recovers 68% from the lows seen on Mar 23, 2020, as the Fed’s multi-billion dollar stimulus package suppresses near-term survival anxiety and infuses liquidity into the system.

In contrast, here’s how CNK stock and the broader market performed during the 2007/2008 crisis.

Timeline of 2007-08 Crisis

10/1/2007: Approximate pre-crisis peak in S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Accelerated market decline corresponding to Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Approximate bottoming out of S&P 500 index

12/31/2009: Initial recovery to levels before accelerated decline (around 9/1/2008)

CNK and S&P 500 Performance During 2007-08 Crisis

We see CNK stock declined from levels of around $19 in September 2007 (pre-crisis peak) to levels of around $8 in March 2009 (as the markets bottomed out), implying CNK stock lost 60% from its approximate pre-crisis peak. It recovered post the 2008 crisis, to levels of over $14 in early 2010, rising by 87% between March 2009 and January 2010. The S&P 500 Index saw a decline of 51%, falling from levels of 1,540 in September 2007 to 757 in March 2009. It then rallied to levels of 1,124, rising by about 48% between March 2009 and January 2010.

CNK Fundamentals Over Recent Years

CNK revenues increased from $2.9 billion in 2016 to $3.3 billion in 2019, primarily due to higher revenue per patron. Despite higher revenue, earnings decreased from $2.19 to $1.63 during this period due to higher cost of operations. However, the company’s revenues crashed in 2020 with the last twelve months revenues coming in only at $1.4 billion, due to the severe impact of the pandemic on the movie theater business. CNK reported losses of $2.99 per share in the last twelve months, with financials being severely impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Does CNK Have Sufficient Cash Cushion To Meet Its Obligations Through The Coronavirus Crisis?

CNK’s total debt increased from $1.8 billion in 2016 to $2.4 billion in Q3 2020, while its total cash increased from around $561 million to $826 million over the same period. However, the rise in cash balance is entirely due to additional debt raised. The company, in fact, reported a cash outflow of $2.9 million from operations and an outflow of $182 million from investing activity. Thus, high debt burden and negative cash from operations and investing activity are near term risks that the company faces.

Conclusion

Phases of Covid-19 Crisis:

Early- to mid-March 2020: Fear of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into reality , with the number of cases accelerating globally

of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into , with the number of cases accelerating globally Late-March 2020 onward: Social distancing measures + lockdowns

April 2020: Fed stimulus suppresses near-term survival anxiety

suppresses near-term survival anxiety May-June 2020: Recovery of demand , with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases

, with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases Since late 2020: Weak quarterly results, but continued improvement in demand and progress with vaccine development buoy market sentiment

Despite the recent surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S., we expect continued improvement in demand to buoy market expectations. As investors focus their attention on expected 2021 results, CNK stock has already recovered significantly from its March 2020 lows. Any further rise looks unlikely until the crisis abates. Thus, with no clarity on the timeline for complete reopening of theaters, and the pressure on the company’s balance sheet due to high debt burden, will likely drive the stock lower by around 10% in the near term.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.