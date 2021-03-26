Why Cinedigm Stock Is Surging

What happened

Shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) jumped Thursday after the film and TV content producer announced its plans to enter the booming non-fungible token (NFT) market. By the close of trading, Cinedigm's stock price was up 18.5% after rising as much as 31.5% earlier in the day.

So what

Cinedigm's shares have soared in recent days on speculation that it would enter the NFT space. An NFT is a unique digital asset that uses blockchain technology to register ownership and prevent duplication. Demand for NFTs has reached a fevered pitch this year, with one selling for a staggering $69 million earlier this month.

Cinedigm's stock is up sharply on excitement for its new NFT strategy. Image source: Getty Images.

Investors theorized that, as a digital entertainment company, Cinedigm could create NFTs based on its growing library of films and TV shows. Well, Cinedigm CEO Chris McGurk apparently thought that was a pretty good idea.

"Cinedigm is excited about the rise in consumer adoption and commercial prospects for NFT," McGurk said on Twitter late Wednesday. "Given our extensive film library, deep connection to fandom and collectibles, and CIDM's strong brand partnerships and technology capabilities, I have directed our product team to develop new NFT products to enhance the user experience of our loyal audiences."

Now what

Although NFTs could present Cinedigm with a new source of revenue and profits, investors may want to temper their enthusiasm. "To be clear, these new NFT initiatives are to support our core mission: creating great streaming channel and content experiences for our passionate user base," McGurk said.

10 stocks we like better than Cinedigm

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cinedigm wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.