Why Cimpress Stock Was Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR), the printing company that owns VistaPrint and related businesses, were moving lower today after it reported disappointing results in its second-quarter earnings report.

As of 11:22 a.m. ET on Thursday, the stock was down 6.6%.

So what

Revenue fell 1% to $845.2 million, missing estimates, though organic constant-currency revenue was up 5% from the quarter a year ago.

The company said the results were mixed, acknowledging currency headwinds and inflation in raw materials, energy, and labor. Vista, its biggest segment, which makes up roughly half of its revenue, was the worst performer with a 2% decline in reported revenue and a 13% decline in gross profit, showing the impact of higher costs and an unfavorable shift in product mix.

As a result, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 24% to $111.1 million.

And the company reported a loss of $5.34 per share on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). That was due in part to a $116.7 million noncash charge for a valuation allowance against a deferred tax asset, reversing an earlier benefit. The company did not report an adjusted profit figure.

Cimpress CEO Robert Keane also said that the company had named Florian Baumgartner as Vista CEO, replacing Keane after he served in that role for four years.

Now what

Cimpress didn't offer specific guidance for the current quarter or the rest of the fiscal year but did say that organic revenue growth had accelerated in January. It also said it planned to take steps to reduce its cost base to improve profitability. And it is targeting a return to its prior fiscal-year high of $400 million in adjusted EBITDA by fiscal 2024.

Given the cyclicality of the printing business, which is mostly a form of advertising, it's not surprising to see revenue growth slowing and profits falling. But the guidance should reassure investors that these are short-term headwinds that the company can overcome.

10 stocks we like better than Cimpress Plc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cimpress Plc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.