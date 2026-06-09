Why Ciena Stock Tumbled by Nearly 6% on Tuesday

Key Points

Many investors are cycling out of legacy titles in the sector.

Recent economic data isn't helping the situation, nor is the company's upsizing of a convertible notes issue.

10 stocks we like better than Ciena ›

Bearish investor sentiment on the tech sector and an upsized debt offering were two key factors driving Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) stock down again on Tuesday. Investors eagerly sold the stock, pushing it down by almost 6%, compounding the over 4% drop it endured in Monday's trading session.

Many techies got thrashed

Ciena can't escape the broader rout of legacy tech titles, driven by several negative, converging factors. The first is the suddenly sharper chance of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates this year, on the back of the latest official employment statistics showing much higher-than-expected job creation (a situation that is very likely to increase inflation).

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Meanwhile, the upcoming SpaceX IPO is a monster issue that will consume much capital. That's because institutional and individual investors are preparing to buy into it, with more than a few reallocating funds from existing tech positions. As if that weren't enough, artificial intelligence (AI) developers OpenAI and Anthropic -- the companies behind ChatGPT and Claude, respectively -- are also advancing in their own plans to go public.

So, although the convertible notes issue Ciena announced on Monday features terms very favorable to the company, it could be quite dilutive to existing shareholders down the road. This was exacerbated the following day, when Ciena announced it had upsized the issue considerably, to $2.5 billion from $2 billion.

An attractive stock that looks unattractive to many now

Ciena is doing its level best to mitigate that, as the complex issue features a set of hedging mechanisms. Still, the threat of dilution is very real. That's something of a shame, because the company's underlying business is quite solid, particularly in this age of aggressive AI build-outs, and on a fundamental basis, it's a very attractive enterprise.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ciena. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.