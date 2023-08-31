Why Ciena Corporation Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) were up 15% as of noon EDT Thursday after the telecommunications networking and software specialist announced strong results for its fiscal third quarter 2023 (ended July 29, 2023).

Quarterly revenue climbed 23% year over year to $1.068 billion, translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $89.1 million, or $0.59 per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of only $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

So what

Ciena also achieved generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profitability during the quarter, with GAAP net income of $29.7 million, or $0.20 per share -- up from $0.07 per share in the same year-ago period. The company also repurchased 1.4 million shares during the quarter for $61.2 million, an average price of around $43.71 per share. For perspective, the stock currently trades around $49.60 per share as of this writing.

Ciena CEO Gary Smith called it an "excellent" quarter "with strength across all regions," adding: "We are encouraged by increased customer activity that, when combined with our elevated backlog, market leadership, and expanding addressable market, we believe will drive growth and market share gains going forward."

Now what

During the subsequent conference call with analysts, Ciena management increased their full fiscal-year outlook to call for revenue growth of 20% to 22% (up from 16% to 18%). It also reiterated previous guidance for full-year gross margin ranging from 42% to 44%.

In the end, this was a straightforward beat-and-raise performance from Ciena. The leading telecom stock is responding in kind.

10 stocks we like better than Ciena

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ciena wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 28, 2023

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.