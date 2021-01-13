Why Churchill Capital IV Jumped Another 18% Today

What happened

Shares of Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV.U) have surged this week as rumors swirled that the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is in talks to merge with luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Motors.

Today, shares jumped another 18% as more evidence emerged suggesting the rumors are true.

So what

The Lucid Motors website is now listing job vacancies including director of investing relations, SEC reporting manager, and analyst, investor relations. While no company announcement has been made, the job postings suggest Lucid Motors is closer to plans for becoming a public company.

Lucid Air luxury sedans. Image source: Lucid Motors.

Now what

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson worked as chief engineer on the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S sedan. Lucid has already announced that its Air luxury sedan will be available with a battery range of 517 miles, exceeding Tesla's Model S maximum range of 402 miles.

Production for the initial Air sedan model is estimated to begin this year with the $161,500 Air Dream Edition. Future models will include the base level Air Pure listed at $69,900. Lucid is also hinting at a future SUV model with images on its website, though no details have been released.

Based on the reaction to rumors of the merger, investors appear to be excited at the prospect of investing in a public Lucid Motors.

10 stocks we like better than Churchill Capital Corp IV

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Churchill Capital Corp IV wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.