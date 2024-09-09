Why Chubb (CB) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Chubb (CB) closed the latest trading day at $292.20, indicating a +1.63% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had gained 6.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chubb in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.86, showcasing a 1.82% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $15.13 billion, reflecting a 7.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $21.20 per share and a revenue of $56.36 billion, signifying shifts of -5.94% and +10.39%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Chubb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.16% increase. Chubb is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Chubb currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.56. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.6 for its industry.

It's also important to note that CB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 5.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 41, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

