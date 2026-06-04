Why Is Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD). Shares have lost about 0.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Chord Energy Corporation due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Chord Energy Q1 Earnings Top Estimates on Increased Output & Higher Prices

Chord Energy reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.56 per share, up 12.9% from $4.04 a year ago. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35 by 36.1%.

Total quarterly revenues increased 4.3% year over year to $1,150.6 million from the prior-year level of $1,103.3 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,077.4 million by 6.8%.

Strong quarterly results were driven by increased production volumes and higher oil price realization and natural gas sales prices. However, lower natural gas liquids sales prices slightly offset the positives.

CHRD’s Production Volumes Increase

CHRD’s total production in the first quarter of 2026 was 275.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/D), above the 270.9 MBoe/D recorded a year ago.

Oil production, accounting for 57.3% of the total production in the quarter, amounted to 158 thousand barrels of oil per day (Mbo/D), higher than 153.7 Mbo/D recorded in the year-ago period. Natural gas liquids production was 49 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D), marginally higher than 48.1 MBbl/D in the prior-year quarter.

Natural gas production was 411.4 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/D), down from 414.5 MMcf/D recorded a year ago.

The company had 37 gross (30 net) operated wells turned into line during the quarter, supporting stronger near-term production delivery.

CHRD’s Realized Prices (Excluding Derivative Realized)

Average sales prices for natural gas were approximately $3.14 per Mcf, higher than $2.30 recorded a year ago.

The company’s oil price realization in the quarter was $70.05 per barrel (Bbl), higher than $69.11 recorded a year ago.

Average sales prices for natural gas liquids were approximately $8.66 per Bbl, lower than $14.18 recorded a year ago.

Chord Energy Holds the Line on Costs as Activity Delivers

Lease operating expense (LOE) per barrel of oil equivalent was $9.87 per Boe, landing near the midpoint of management’s expected range but higher than the year-ago figure of $9.56.

On the income statement, LOE increased to $244.9 million from $233.1 million a year earlier, while gathering, processing and transportation expense declined to $67.0 million from $73.3 million. Purchased oil and gas expenses were $509.8 million, up sharply from the prior-year figure of $111.4 million. Depreciation, depletion and amortization rose to $384.2 million from the prior year figure of $349.8 million, reflecting a larger asset base and continued development activity.

Total operating expenses increased to $1,332.8 million from $882.6 million in the year-ago period.

CHRD’s Cash Engine Supports Robust Capital Returns

Net cash provided by operating activities was $507.5 million in the quarter, lower than the prior-year figure of $656.9 million. CHRD reported adjusted free cash flow of $321.2 million, higher than the year-ago figure of $290.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $713.0 million compared with 695.5 million a year ago.

CHRD returned $145 million through a $1.30 per share of base dividend and 559,064 share repurchases worth $71 million.

CHRD: Capex & Financials

In the first quarter, Chord Energy spent $351.3 million on capital expenditures. As of March 31, 2026, CHRD had cash and cash equivalents of $225.8 million and long-term debt of $1.48 billion.

CHRD Lifts 2026 Oil Guidance While Keeping Capex Steady

The company updated its 2026 outlook to reflect first-quarter performance. Full-year 2026 oil volume guidance was raised by 2 thousand barrels of oil per day (Mbo/D) to a range of 160 Mbo/D to 162 Mbo/D. The company expects second-quarter oil volumes of 162.5-165.5 Mbo/D, while full-year 2026 capital expectations remained unchanged at $1,355-$1,445 million. Chord Energy’s production guidance for full-year 2026 is in the range of 76.4 MBoe/D to 280.3 MBoe/D. For the second quarter, the company expects production to be in the range of 279.7-285 MBoe/D.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 14.37% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Chord Energy Corporation has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Chord Energy Corporation has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.