Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) surged on Wednesday after the restaurant chain generated stronger-than-expected profits in the second quarter.

As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Chipotle's stock price was up 13%.

So what

Chipotle's revenue jumped 17% year over year to $2.2 billion, propelled by new restaurant openings and higher sales at its previously existing locations. Chipotle's comparable-store sales grew by 10.1%, as more people returned to its restaurants. The company also opened 42 new locations during the quarter, bringing its store count to over 3,0000.

Like many other businesses, Chipotle is struggling with widespread inflation, so the popular burrito chain passed on its higher expenses to its customers via menu price hikes. Those increases, combined with its traffic growth, lifted Chipotle's restaurant-level and companywide operating margins to 25.2% and 15.3%, respectively, up from 24.5% and 13% in the prior-year period.

In all, Chipotle boosted its adjusted earnings per share by 24.7% to $9.30. That topped Wall Street's consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share of $9.04.

"We are pleased with our second quarter performance during a period of inflation and consumer uncertainty," CEO Brian Niccol said in the press release. "Our pricing power and value proposition remain strong as our culinary and food with integrity commitment continues to be a key point of differentiation."

Now what

Chipotle management plans to raise prices again in August, and it expects this will help boost its comparable-store sales by a percentage in the mid to high single-digit range in the third quarter. The company also said it remains on track to open a total of 235 to 250 new restaurants in 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.