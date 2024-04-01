Why Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) standing at $2,877, reflecting a -1.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.11%.

The Mexican food chain's shares have seen an increase of 8.11% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 24, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $11.37, showcasing an 8.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.66 billion, up 12.31% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $53.12 per share and revenue of $11.22 billion, indicating changes of +18.41% and +13.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower within the past month. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 54.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.51.

Investors should also note that CMG has a PEG ratio of 2.49 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.84.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

