Why Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $41.61, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

The Mexican food chain's stock has climbed by 6.75% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.28, showcasing a 3.7% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.02 billion, indicating a 8.03% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $12.05 billion, signifying shifts of +6.25% and +6.5%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.29% decrease. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Chipotle Mexican Grill's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.56. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.97.

We can additionally observe that CMG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.56. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 2.3 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, finds itself in the bottom 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

