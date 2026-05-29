Why Is Chipotle (CMG) Down 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). Shares have lost about 4.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Chipotle due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Chipotle Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Surpass

Chipotle posted first-quarter 2026 results with earnings in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line increased from the prior-year quarter’s figure, while the bottom line declined.



Comparable sales growth in the quarter was supported by a return to positive transaction growth, driven by improved in-restaurant execution and early traction from the “Recipe for Growth” strategy. Management highlighted that menu innovation and targeted marketing initiatives helped drive incremental visits and sustain momentum into April.



However, the mix remained a headwind, primarily due to lower group sizes amid ongoing normalization and factors such as reward redemptions and shifting order patterns. Despite this, add-on protein attachment rates stayed elevated beyond the initial “high-protein” campaign, while new offerings like sauces continued to support engagement and frequency.

CMG’s Q1 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

For the quarter under review, CMG reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 24 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.



Quarterly revenues came in at $3.09 billion, up 7.4% from the year-ago period and ahead of the $3.08 billion consensus estimate by 0.4%. Results reflected contributions from unit growth and a 0.5% increase in comparable restaurant sales, while digital sales represented 38.6% of total revenue.

CMG’s Sales Lift Comes From Unit Growth

Chipotle opened 49 company-owned restaurants in the quarter, including 42 locations featuring a Chipotlane. Management has leaned on this format to expand access and convenience while keeping the development pipeline moving, even as the consumer backdrop stays dynamic.



Operational data in the earnings materials showed the company-owned restaurant count rising to 4,090 on March 31, 2026. Average restaurant sales were $3.09 million for the period, a modest step down from $3.19 million in the prior-year quarter, underscoring why throughput and transaction momentum remain key priorities.

CMG Faces Margin Pressure From Labor & Operating Costs

Profitability was pressured as operating costs rose faster than pricing. Operating margin was 12.9% in the quarter versus 16.7% a year ago, and adjusted restaurant-level operating margin was 23.7%, down from 26.2% in the prior-year period, reflecting cost headwinds and certain legal-related items. We predicted the metric to be 22.9%.



Food, beverage and packaging costs were 29.6% of total revenues, up from 29.2% last year, as menu prices and some commodity benefits were more than offset by inflation in items like beef and freight and higher produce usage. We expected the metric to be 30.6%. Other operating costs rose to 15.6% from 14.4%, reflecting higher marketing, utility and delivery costs.

Balance Sheet of Chipotle

As of March 31, 2026, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $246.6 million compared with $350.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of March 31, 2026, inventory totaled $44.7 million compared with $49.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

CMG’s Outlook Stays Cautious Amid Macro Uncertainty

For 2026, management maintained its expectation for full-year comparable restaurant sales to be about flat, reflecting a measured stance despite early-year momentum. Chipotle also reiterated its restaurant growth plan of 350 to 370 new company-owned openings for the year, with roughly 80% expected to include a Chipotlane, and guided to an underlying effective tax rate in the 24% to 26% range.



Capital returns remained meaningful. The company ended the quarter with $1 billion in cash, restricted cash and investments and no debt, and repurchased $701 million of stock during the period at an average price of $36.14 per share, leaving $1 billion available under its share repurchase authorization at quarter's end.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Chipotle has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Chipotle has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.