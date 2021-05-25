Markets
EDU

Why Chinese Education Stocks Bounced Back Tuesday

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Bad news was good news for Chinese education stocks Tuesday morning as shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) climbed 9.1% through 10:40 a.m. EDT, TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) gained 10.3%, and New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) rose 14.8%.

As TheFly.com reported today, investment bank Goldman Sachs cut its price target on TAL Education and downgraded New Oriental Education stock, but the stock prices rose anyway. Why?

Man in suit holds up 100 yuan note in front of face with $100 bills in the background

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Goldman Sachs probably thought it was delivering investors a warning about the perils of investing in heavily regulated international stocks that can be devastated by restrictions imposed by the Chinese government -- but that's not the way investors seem to be taking the news.

On the one hand, TheFly reports that "stricter regulatory requirements on learning center approval and lower after-school tutoring penetration growth" have Goldman thinking TAL stock is worth only $53 today (down from $80 previously). The analyst warned, too, that regulation could slow down New Oriental's growth rate to just 11% annualized and cut the stock's value to just $14.40 per share -- down from $20.10 previously.

Now what

On the other hand, TAL Education stock costs less than $40 today, and New Oriental just $10 and change. And this means that even after Goldman cut its price targets, the banker still sees Tal Education stock rising 33% over the next year, and New Oriental stock going up 38%.

Despite the negative tone of today's notes, and despite all the risks of government action curtailing these businesses, Goldman Sachs continues to attach "buy" ratings to both stocks -- and that's the fact that investors are focusing on today.

It's why TAL, New Oriental, and -- by extension -- China Online Education Group are going up.

10 stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and New Oriental Education & Technology Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends New Oriental Education & Technology Group and TAL Education Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDU TAL COE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular