Why China Stocks & ETFs are Soaring

Chinese stocks have rebounded strongly over the past few days as Beijing announced easing of zero-covid policies and support for the struggling housing market. Monday’s meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi also generated hopes of easing of tensions between the two countries.

Investors cheered relaxation of pandemic controls since they had massively disrupted supply chains. A $34 billion funding program to ease a severe cash crunch in the housing sector sent shares of real estate companies soaring.

Given how oversold these stocks were, an impressive rebound makes a lot of sense. In the near term, these stocks will continue to be driven by geopolitical and regulatory headlines than by fundamentals.

The iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI provides broad market-cap weighted exposure to Chinese stocks. Tencent TCEHY, Alibaba BABA and JD.com JD are among the top holdings.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB holds Chinese internet companies listed in both the US and Hong Kong. It is still down about 27% so far this year even after the recent rally.

To learn more about MCHI, KWEB and the Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF CHIR, please watch the short video above.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.