Why Chime Financial Stock Was Music to Investor Ears in December

Key Points

An analyst at a top white-shoe investment bank changed his recommendation for the better.

Another pundit launched coverage of the stock, flagging it as a buy.

10 stocks we like better than Chime Financial ›

The holiday month brought fintech Chime Financial (NASDAQ: CHYM) one of the best gifts a stock can receive -- a substantial bump higher in price. Across December, Chime's shares rose by more than 19%, lifted by a set of factors that included a recommendation upgrade from a prominent bank and a positive research note by an analyst who's now tracking the company.

Good as gold

The bullish tone was set by that upgrade, which was made before market open on Dec. 1 by Goldman Sachs pundit Will Nance. According to his new evaluation, Chime stock is now a buy, up from Nance's previous tag of neutral. The new price target is $27 per share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

According to reports, the analyst's move is based on the company's new Chime Card, an innovative credit product that represents an evolution of the secured credit card (i.e., plastic that must be backed by a user's actual funds).

In Nance's estimation, as a next-generation credit product, the Chime Card should earn more "take" (i.e., fees derived from use) and thus higher revenue and profitability for the company than many anticipate. The prognosticator wrote that "attach" rates -- i.e., Chime customer uptake -- could also be notably above current expectations.

On Dec. 11, a new Chime bull emerged. This is B. Riley analyst Hal Goetsch, who initiated coverage of the company's stock with a buy recommendation. This was accompanied by a price target of $35 per share, which is well higher than even Nance's very optimistic assessment.

Goetsch waxed bullish about Chime's high growth potential, according to reports. He opined that the company is doing well servicing its target segment of customers traditionally shunned by established banks due to poor credit histories, among other perceived flaws. It has also cleverly partnered with lenders and other financial services providers to offer attractive products such as the Chime Card.

Executive shifts

Finally, Chime promoted no less than three of its executives to new positions. It announced in the middle of the month that former chief operating officer Mark Troughton had been named president, and Janelle Sallenave replaced him as chief operating officer (from chief experience officer). Vineet Mehra, meanwhile, became chief growth officer; previously, he was chief marketing officer.

All three appointments, announced in the middle of the month, were effective immediately.

As the year came to a close, it was apparent that the company had executives who were eager to keep contributing to its success. That, combined with those bullish analyst notes and the somewhat under-the-radar success story that the Chime Card appears to be, makes this fintech's stock well worth watching. This is one of the more innovative young businesses in the financial sector at present.

Should you buy stock in Chime Financial right now?

Before you buy stock in Chime Financial, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chime Financial wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $493,290!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,214!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 973% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 6, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.