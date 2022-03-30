Why Chewy Shares Are in the Doghouse Today

What happened

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares tanked Wednesday morning after the company reported disappointing results for its 2021 fourth quarter. The online pet retailer missed analyst expectations on revenue, and reported a larger loss than anticipated. Its stock was down 12% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

So what

Chewy swung from its first profitable quarter in the year-ago period to a loss of $63.6 million in its fourth quarter ended Jan. 30. Analysts had expected a loss of $36 million. The company attributed the shortfall to increased expenses including labor and freight costs. Net margin was negative 2.7%, a 370 basis point decline over the prior year.

Now what

Chewy reported sales of $2.39 billion, representing growth of 17% over the prior-year period. But that didn't meet analyst expectations for fourth-quarter sales of $2.42 billion. The company's guidance for first-quarter 2022 sales of between $2.4 billion and $2.43 billion similarly didn't match expected levels.

However, the company said some of the headwinds it faced in the previous quarter have started to abate. Management noted in a statement, "we are already seeing improvements in labor availability, inbound shipping costs, and pricing."

Chewy still sees its business as having plenty of potential as demand from consumers remains elevated. Sales for the full year 2021 rose 24% over 2020 -- a year that also saw elevated growth as pet adoption increased during the pandemic. The company said margin pressures likely peaked in the fourth quarter of 2021.

With sales continuing to grow, and the stock having dropped more than 40% over the last 12 months, the price-to-sales ratio based on 2022 guidance has dropped below 2. That's a reasonable valuation for investors who think pet care will continue to be a priority in many U.S. households.

10 stocks we like better than Chewy, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chewy, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Chewy, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.