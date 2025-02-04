Why Chewy (CHWY) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Chewy (CHWY) standing at $38.62, reflecting a +1.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.72% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

The online pet store's shares have seen an increase of 2.89% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.17% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chewy in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.20, reflecting a 11.11% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.2 billion, up 13.11% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.32% downward. Currently, Chewy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Chewy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.76. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.67 of its industry.

We can also see that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.