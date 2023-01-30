Why Chevron Stock Tumbled Today

What happened

The gloom hanging over Chevron's (NYSE: CVX) stock didn't evaporate on Monday. The energy giant's shares fell by almost 3% in price on a day when the S&P 500 index lost a comparatively modest 1.3%. Investors were still glum about the company's latest earnings release, a mood that was darkened by a pair of analyst price target cuts.

So what

On Frida, Chevron reported its final quarter of 2022 results. The company missed net earnings by a wide chalk, and the market did not react with understanding or sympathy. This, despite the fact that the energy incumbent beat convincingly on revenue and notched a new all-time high for annual operating cash flow (of almost $50 billion, an astounding figure by any measure).

But the earnings miss was the development that most stuck in the minds of not a few investors and several analysts. Before market open on Monday, Morgan Stanley's Devin McDermott made a slight downward adjustment to his Chevron price target to $195 per share from the preceding $197. He's keeping his lukewarm equalweight (hold, in other words) recommendation on the stock.

Another trimmer was Raymond James prognosticator John Freeman, who snipped $3 off his level to $212 per share. At least Freeman is still in the bullpen; he maintained his outperform (buy) recommendation on Chevron.

Now what

Oil and gas industry investors are a tough crowd these days. Not even the massive new $75 billion (yes, that's billion with a "B") share buyback Chevron announced, along with its results, is stirring those bears. The market's expecting more from the company and likely won't be too pleased until it delivers.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chevron wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.