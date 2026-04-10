This is Why Chevron Stock Remains a Buy After Its Q1 Outlook

Chevron Corporation CVX is emerging as one of the biggest winners from the recent surge in oil prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions to oil and gas production across the region have pushed crude prices sharply higher, creating a favorable backdrop for large energy companies. While many oil majors are dealing with major operational setbacks, Chevron appears better positioned because of its relatively low exposure to the Middle East. That combination of rising commodity prices, resilient operations and improving earnings expectations makes CVX an attractive stock for investors looking for energy exposure in 2026.

Commodity Price Spike Creates Major Earnings Tailwind for Chevron

Chevron recently said that its first-quarter 2026 upstream earnings could rise by $1.6 billion to $2.2 billion from the prior quarter because of stronger oil and natural gas prices. Brent crude averaged close to $80 per barrel during the period, rising sharply from the previous quarter, following supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict.



The key issue has been the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy flows. Supply concerns have pushed commodity prices higher, benefiting companies with large upstream exposure. Chevron is expected to be among the major beneficiaries, as only a very small portion of its liquids production comes from the Middle East.



This gives Chevron an edge over peers like ExxonMobil XOM and Shell plc SHEL. ExxonMobil has a modest share of production linked to the region, while European majors such as Shell have a more meaningful exposure. As a result, Chevron can benefit from higher oil prices with relatively lower operational risk compared to ExxonMobil and Shell.

CVX’s Production Pressures Appear Temporary

Chevron still expects first-quarter production to fall to 3.8-3.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBOE/d) from just more than 4 MMBOE/d in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decline is mainly tied to downtime at the Tengizchevroil project in Kazakhstan and lower output from assets in Israel and the Saudi-Kuwaiti Partitioned Zone.



However, these disruptions appear temporary rather than structural. Chevron continues to target production growth of 7% to 10% in 2026, excluding asset sales. The company is ramping up several major projects, including Guyana, the Gulf of America, the Permian Basin and the Eastern Mediterranean.



Chevron also continues to improve efficiency across its business. Management has already achieved $1.5 billion in structural cost reductions and is targeting $3 billion to $4 billion in savings by the end of 2026. These efforts are improving margins and strengthening free cash flow generation.

Image Source: Chevron Corporation

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil and Shell are facing more severe production challenges tied directly to the Middle East conflict. ExxonMobil expects a 6% production decline because of disruptions in Qatar and the UAE, while Shell is dealing with lower gas output and damage to infrastructure in Qatar. Compared with ExxonMobil and Shell, Chevron’s production base appears more resilient.

Strong Price Performance, Rising Estimates and Solid Returns

Chevron stock has already rewarded investors, rising more than 40% over the past year. That easily beats the S&P 500, which has delivered a gain in the low-30% range during the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Analysts are also becoming more optimistic about the company’s earnings outlook. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chevron’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share has moved higher, mirroring estimate increases for ExxonMobil and Shell.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Chevron also remains attractive from a cash return perspective. The company has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years and currently offers a yield of 3.7%. It repurchased roughly $12 billion of stock over the past year, and stronger oil prices could support even larger buybacks in 2026.



From a valuation standpoint, Chevron trades at a premium to ExxonMobil and Shell based on forward price-to-earnings ratios. While that premium may seem expensive at first glance, investors appear willing to pay more for Chevron because of its lower Middle East exposure, a stronger balance sheet, production growth outlook and ability to generate cash even during volatile markets.

Valuation Comparison

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Final Take on Chevron Stock

Chevron stands out as one of the best-positioned major oil companies heading into the rest of 2026. Higher oil prices are creating a major earnings tailwind, while the company’s limited exposure to the Middle East reduces the risk of deeper production disruptions. Chevron also has multiple growth projects, strong free cash flow, rising earnings estimates and a long history of rewarding shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Although valuation is somewhat higher than ExxonMobil and Shell, Chevron deserves that premium because of its stronger risk-reward profile. With improving fundamentals and supportive energy prices, Chevron stock is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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