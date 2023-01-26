Markets
CVX

Why Chevron Stock Jumped Today

January 26, 2023 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) popped on Thursday after the oil and gas titan announced a massive new capital return program. As of 1:10 p.m. ET, Chevron's stock price was up more than 4%.

So what

Chevron announced a stunning $75 billion share repurchase plan, which will take effect on April 1. The company expects to complete its existing $25 billion stock buyback program by March 31.

With its current market capitalization of roughly $360 billion, Chevron's new authorization could allow it to repurchase more than 20% of its stock at current prices.

Chevron also boosted its quarterly cash dividend by 6% to $1.51 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 10 to shareholders of record at the market close on Feb. 16.

The increase marks the 36th straight year that Chevron has raised its annual cash payout to its share owners.

Now what

Chevron's announcement follows a year of record profits from many energy companies. Chevron is expected to report roughly $37 billion in full-year earnings when it releases its fourth-quarter financial results on Friday.

Yet the news wasn't greeted warmly by everyone. Politicians have criticized Chevron's decision to reward its investors with larger buybacks and dividends at the expense of ramping up its oil and gas production, at a time when higher energy prices are slowing economic growth and denting consumers' budgets.

Investors, however, greeted the news warmly, and they bid up Chevron's stock price accordingly on Thursday.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chevron wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.