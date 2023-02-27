Markets
CVX

Why Chevron is the 'Top Dividend Stock of the Dow' With 3.7% Yield (CVX)

February 27, 2023 — 07:27 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) has been named as the ''Top Dividend Stock of the Dow'', according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, CVX shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent CVX share price of $162.41 represents a price-to-book ratio of 2.0 and an annual dividend yield of 3.7% — by comparison, the average dividend paying stock in the Dow yields 2.8% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 7.6. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Chevron Corporation, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

Start slideshow:
Best Dividend Paying Stocks Analysts Like in the Dow »

The report stated, ''Dividend investors approaching investing from a value standpoint are generally most interested in researching the strongest most profitable companies, that also happen to be trading at an attractive valuation. That's what we aim to find using our proprietary DividendRank formula, which ranks the coverage universe based upon our various criteria for both profitability and valuation, to generate a list of the top most 'interesting' stocks, meant for investors as a source of ideas that merit further research.''

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dates back to 1896, and is one of the most widely followed indices of large, publicly owned companies based in the United States. Click here to see the most popular ETF that follows the Dow, and see all 30 components and their weights, at ETFChannel.com »

The current annualized dividend paid by Chevron Corporation is $6.04/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/15/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CVX, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

CVX+Dividend+History+Chart

Also see:
 TMBR Historical Stock Prices
 ETFs Holding HD
 NAT Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.