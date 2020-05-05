Why Chegg Is Rocketing 31% Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) surged 31% in morning trading after turning in a first-quarter earnings report that easily beat analyst expectations. CEO Dan Rosensweig said the online education technology specialist even "performed ahead of our expectations and we are grateful to have helped so many students."

So what

Online education is a major point of consideration for parents and students due to the cancellation of the balance of the academic school year because of the coronavirus. Without the one-on-one assistance students typically can receive from a teacher, the online tutoring in writing, math, and more that Chegg provides could see a surge in demand.

Image source: Getty Images.

Revenue jumped 35% to $131.6 million, handily exceeding Wall Street's consensus forecast of $122.7 million, while adjusted earnings surged 40% year over year to $0.22 per share versus the $0.15 per share analysts were looking for.

Rosensweig says greater gains are still in the cards for the future. "Our belief is that, in every industry, a crisis often accelerates the inevitable and that is what we see happening in higher education."

Now what

There remains uncertainty about opening college campuses this fall, though a number of institutions have said the fall semester is on track.

CFO Andy Brown says Chegg is comfortable with providing second-quarter guidance, but questions about start dates, enrollment trends, and how much education will occur online make it "premature to update our guidance for the second half of the year."

10 stocks we like better than Chegg

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chegg wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.