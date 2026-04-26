Why This Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Isn't a No-Brainer Buying Opportunity in April

Key Points

Berkshire's 37.1% stake in this satellite radio operator might immediately draw the attention of value investors.

This company’s free cash flow is moving higher, and a substantial portion of its revenue is recurring in nature.

Yet, intense competition from some powerful tech firms creates a very difficult environment for this business.

10 stocks we like better than Sirius XM ›

Berkshire Hathaway owns dozens of companies in its huge $300 billion-plus public equities portfolio. Individuals can use this valuable info to find high-quality opportunities that essentially have Warren Buffett's stamp of approval.

Among this list of holdings, there's a business that would pique the interest of value investors. That's because it trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.7, which might be too difficult to ignore. Plus, the Omaha conglomerate owns 37.1% of its outstanding shares.

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However, I don't think this cheap Warren Buffett stock is a no-brainer buy in April. Here's why.

Free cash flow is heading in the right direction

The cheap stock that Berkshire has a large position in is none other than Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI). It's the only satellite radio operator in the U.S., providing a premium in-car audio experience.

On a positive note, its free cash flow (FCF) is heading in the right direction. This key profitability metric increased 24% from 2024 to 2025. And in 2027, management expects it will total $1.5 billion, up 19% from last year's figure. Sirius XM ended 2025 with over 31.3 million self-pay subscribers. This fell by 301,000 compared to the year before, marking another period of decline.

But companies that collect recurring revenue are generally viewed quite favorably by investors. Of Sirius XM's $8.6 billion in 2025 sales, 76% came from subscription fees. This makes the business somewhat predictable. Investors will also appreciate the low valuation that supports this being a high-yield dividend stock.

It's hard to overlook industry competition

Sirius XM's shares are soaring in 2026, up 40% so far in the year (as of April 22). Maybe the investment community is starting to warm up to FCF upside, while believing that the subscriber base will stabilize.

However, this music stock is still down 56% in the past five years. I believe this points to what might be the biggest concern that market participants have had in recent years. That's the competitive landscape, which doesn't bode well for the future of this business and can place an ultimate cap on subscriber additions in the long run.

Apple, Alphabet, and Spotify dominate the landscape for streaming audio. They have achieved remarkable success by leaning on their expertise in tech and product innovation, providing subscribers with an exceptional user experience, while also benefiting from growing smartphone usage and more potent internet connectivity. They also have deep financial resources to stay ahead of Sirius XM in this corner of the media and entertainment landscape.

Therefore, it's not a foregone conclusion that higher FCF will lead to improving market sentiment and multiple expansion for this stock. Sirius XM will have to deal with constant worries about its weakening competitive position, which challenges the view that this is a no-brainer stock to buy.

Should you buy stock in Sirius XM right now?

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.