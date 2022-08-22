Why Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Could Be Worth Watching

While Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Chart Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Chart Industries Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Chart Industries is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $262.59, but it is currently trading at US$196 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Chart Industries’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Chart Industries look like?

NYSE:GTLS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 22nd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Chart Industries' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GTLS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GTLS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GTLS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Chart Industries at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Chart Industries.

If you are no longer interested in Chart Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

