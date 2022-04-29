Why Chart Industries Flew Higher on Friday

What happened

Specialty equipment manufacturer Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) ended the week in style, posting solid first-quarter earnings that brought investors into its stock. The company's shares rose nearly 9% on the day, in sharp contrast to the 3.6% swoon of the S&P 500 index.

So what

Chart Industries' sales topped $354 million, a new first-quarter record for the company and up a muscular 23% from the year-ago period. That result came on the back of a 53% pop in total orders to nearly $637 million, another first-quarter record.

Meanwhile, non-GAAP (adjusted) net income tumbled 27% to just over $18 million, or $0.65 per share. Yet that was good enough to beat analysts' average estimate of $0.57 per share. Sales, despite the notable increase, didn't quite meet the collective prognosticator expectation of just over $360 million.

Chart Industries' surge in sales was due in no small part to significant demand for products in its liquefied natural gas (LNG) segment. That was linked to Russia's war in Ukraine and the intensified supply issues it has created in the oil market, which made LNG suddenly more compelling for an energy-hungry world.

Now what

That was a key element in Chart Industries' updated guidance. For 2022 it's now forecasting revenue in the range of just under $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion; the analysts' average estimate is $1.76 billion. More encouragingly, the specialty industrial company expects its net profit per share will land in the range of $5.35 to $5.60. Even the low end of that range well exceeds the $5.14 consensus projection.

10 stocks we like better than Chart Industries

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chart Industries wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chart Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.